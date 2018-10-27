Murder accused stabs wife

more-in

A man arrested for murder and released on bail on Wednesday last allegedly stabbed his wife in a park in Tiruvanmiyur on Thursday and fled the spot. He was aided by his associates in the crime, the police said.

According to the police, Rajesh and his wife Saranya, 24, were residents of Kannagi Nagar. Rajesh was cited as accused in at least three murder cases and other offences in Kannagi Nagar and Thousand Lights police stations.

In July, he was arrested in connection with a murder and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison. Meanwhile, Saranya was arrested and remanded in jail on charges of attacking her mother-in-law. She later came out on bail.

Rajesh, who secured bail on Wednesday, was upset that Saranya had not facilitated his bail earlier. Police said that on Thursday he asked his wife to come to the Annai Velankanni Church in Besant Nagar. Joined by three of his associates, Rajesh took her in auto rickshaw and stopped near a park in Sivasundaram Avenue, Tiruvanmiyur where he picked up a quarrel with her.

Following a heated exchange, Rajesh stabbed her and fled the spot. Passersby who heard Saranya’s cries came to her rescue and informed the police. She was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital where she gave a statement to the magistrate implicating her husband. The police have launched a hunt for Rajesh, while a 22-year-old youth has been detained.