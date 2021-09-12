Murder accused hacked to death in Chengalpattu

The victim, who was on bail, had relocated from Kasimedu

A 45-year-old history sheeter from Kasimedu was hacked to death near Chengalpattu on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Ramesh, 45, who has murder and attempt to murder cases against him. After being released on conditional bail recently, Ramesh had to sign regularly at a Chennai police station.

Fearing attack from rivals, Ramesh vacated his residence in Kasimedu and moved to a fishermen hamlet near Chengalpattu. He used to board a bus from Kadapaakkam on East Coast Road to Chennai.

On Saturday morning, while he was waiting for the bus, a group got down from a car and hacked him to death. Residents picketed the crime scene and inform the police. Personnel from the Soonambedu police station rushed to the spot, and dispersed the crowd. The body of Ramesh was sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.