Murder accused from city held in Coimbatore

CHENNAI

22 November 2021 00:56 IST

A 30-year-old man who has been accused of murdering his wife in Poonamallee police station limits was arrested in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The accused, identified as A. Anandharaj, was brought to the city on Sunday and was remanded in prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

The police said a complaint was filed on November 14 by Pavithra that her sister Nandini, 27, was murdered allegedly by her husband residing on East Mada Street in Poonamallee.

On investigation, the police found the victim’s husband Anandharaj had killed her with a wooden stick after a heated argument.

A special team that was formed traced the accused, who was hiding in Coimbatore.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the murder, an official at the station said.