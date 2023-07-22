Murder accused arrested after four years

July 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ice House Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old murder accused, who was reported to be absconding for four years.

The police said E. Saravanan, 37, a resident of V.R. Pillai Street, Triplicane, was murdered on January 24, 2019 over a monetary dispute. Based on a complaint by his wife, the Ice House Police took up investigation and arrested eight persons involved in the murder and remanded them in judicial custody. However, the main suspect, Desappan, was reported to be absconding.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Desappan on Friday. He was remanded in judicial custody.