Murder accused arrested after 21 years

Chennai

12 December 2020 03:46 IST

He was prime accused in the murder of a businessman in Valasaravakkam

The city police arrested the prime accused in the murder of a businessman in Valasaravakkam that took place 21 years ago. His two associates, who were arrested and jumped bail in 2005, were also caught.

According to the police, the deceased, Deenadayalan, 30, was a mariner and also ran a business on Poonamallee Trunk Road. The prime suspect, Mani, alias Manivasagam, was working with Deenadayalan. In 1999, Mani, along with his two friends Vini, alias Vinitraj, and Anand, alias Arivanandham, of Thoothukudi district, went to Deenadayalan’s house. They had a dispute about his salary and Mani demanded ₹7000. They smothered him using a pillow and left the place.

Police later arrested the two associates and remanded them to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Mani had absconded. The police filed a chargesheet against the two associates in court. The duo were given bail, but failed to attend court proceedings. Hence, the court issued non-bailable warrants against the accused.

Recently, a special team led by Valasaravakkam Crime Inspector P. Amudha took the matter up for investigation and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The police team arrested Mani and his two associates in Thoothukudi, where they were selling cooking utensils.