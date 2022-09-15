Murder accused absconding for 17 years arrested

A taxi driver was allegedly murdered in 2001

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 15, 2022 22:46 IST

The Neelankarai police have arrested a murder accused who was reported to be absconding for 17 years.

The police said on December 21, 2001, a gang of seven men hired the taxi of Shajahan, 21, of Guduvanchery and went to T. Nagar and Pallavaram. In the same evening, they went to Sheshadri Avenue near Injambakkam beach where they had drinks and beat the driver Shajahan to death following a drunken brawl. They had stolen his car and fled the scene. Later, the Neelankarai police arrested seven accused, including Rajan alias Kulla Rajan of Tiruppur district.

Rajan, who was on bail, failed to attend the court proceedings since 2005. Hence Alandur court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The police arrested Rajan and remanded him to judicial custody. He had criminal cases in Guduvanchery, Chromepet and other stations.

