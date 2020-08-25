Municipality official in Tambaram attacked for insisting a motorist wear a mask

Peerkankaranai police arrested a man who attacked a sanitary supervisor for insisting that he wear a mask, on Monday.
Staff of the Tambaram Municipality were conducting an awareness camp in Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Old GST Road near Irumbiliyur on Monday. At 1.45 p.m., the team intercepted motorists who were not wearing masks. They stopped Dinesh, of Arul Nagar, who was riding a two-wheeler and not wearing a mask. Sanitary Supervisor M. Kumaraswamy asked him why he was not wearing a mask. The staff were instructed to check his body temperature and Dinesh was asked to pay the fine amount.
Refusing to do so, Dinesh quarrelled with the staff and damaged plastic chairs and other paraphernalia there, besides attacking the sanitary supervisor Kumarasamy. Kumarasamy was injured on his head and admitted to a private hospital. He had to have stitches on his head.
Tambaram Municipal staff lodged a complaint with Peerkankaranai police in connection with the incident. Police booked a case against Dinesh under sections 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 294b (Uttering obscene words in public place) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.
