Municipal Minister lays foundation for sewage pumping station

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 01:21 IST

Work to construct a sewage pumping station was started at Diwan Bashyam Street, West Saidapet, on Tuesday. Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru laid the foundation stone for the facility to come up at ₹2.35 crore.

The pumping station, which would be built by Chennai Metrowater, would have a capacity to handle 0.4 million litres of sewage daily. This would reduce sewage related issues like sewer blockages and overflows in the locality. Nearly 3,250 residents would benefit from the project.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who represents the Saidapet Assembly constituency, noted that some parts of West Saidapet faced a long-pending problem of sewage mixed water stagnation during the rainy season. This new facility would help resolve sewage issues.

Metrowater managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar said the sewer pipelines were being replaced to suit the growing population in the area.

