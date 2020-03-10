Mumbai police arrests two people for fake currency printing and circulation

TIRUPATTUR

10 March 2020 00:41 IST

On close examination, some watermark features found missing; paper used was also different

A Mumbai police team, which reached Ambur in connection with the printing and circulation of fake currency notes, arrested two people from Ayyanur, near Ambur, on Monday.

Police identified those arrested as Baskar, 43, from Saidapet in Vellore and Saravanan, 42, of Ayyanur near Ambur.

A team led by Rajesh Patil from Antop Hill police station, Mumbai, sought the help of Ambur police to nab the others connected in this case. Saravanan and Baskar have confessed to the crime of printing and circulating fake notes in several areas of Vellore district.

Machinery seized

The police team seized 1,477 ₹500 fake currency notes, and 86 ₹200 currency notes, amounting to ₹7,55,700 in total, from the house of Saravanan. Printing machine, papers, and paper cutting machine were seized from the premises.

They were produced before a court in Ambur and taken to Mumbai.

The Crime Branch police said that the Mumbai team reached Ambur based on a statement made by Ibrahim, one of the accused arrested four days ago in Mumbai. He mentioned Baskar, an ex-prisoner, who was involved in fake currency circulation in Mumbai. Baskar befriended Ibrahim while he was in the Vellore Central prison.

The duo decided to print and circulate fake currency in denominations of ₹200 and ₹500 in Saravanan’s house.

Baskar had already started circulating fake notes in Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur. He had circulated a few notes through Ibrahim in Mumbai.

FICN racket

The Mumbai Crime Branch had busted a counterfeit currency notes racket run by three persons where superior quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were being printed and circulated. The gang printed fake ₹500 notes and circulated them in the market by mixing them with original notes.

The investigating team found that the watermark was similar to those found on the original notes. Upon careful inspection, some features were found missing. The paper used was also different from the original.