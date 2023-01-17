Mumbai man held for cheating Chennai businessman 

January 17, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The entrustment document fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly cheating a Mogappair businessman of ₹2.82 crore.

The police said Prathik Radhakrishnan, 32, who had served as an assistant manager of a nationalised bank, was dismissed from service. He settled down in Mumbai. In 2019, he met M.S. Rajendran, of Mogappair, and promised him to get a franchise from Aditya Birla Group for running a clothing outlet.

Prathik received ₹2.82 crore after handing him an agreement with forged logo, seal, and signatures of top executives of the company. When Rajendran demanded the money back, Prathik threatened him. On a complaint from Rajendran, the entrustment document fraud wing registered a case.

Prathik, who was hiding in Mumbai, was arrested and brought to the city. The police said he had cheated several persons with the same promise.