HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai man held for cheating Chennai businessman 

January 17, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The entrustment document fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly cheating a Mogappair businessman of ₹2.82 crore.

The police said Prathik Radhakrishnan, 32, who had served as an assistant manager of a nationalised bank, was dismissed from service. He settled down in Mumbai. In 2019, he met M.S. Rajendran, of Mogappair, and promised him to get a franchise from Aditya Birla Group for running a clothing outlet.

Prathik received ₹2.82 crore after handing him an agreement with forged logo, seal, and signatures of top executives of the company. When Rajendran demanded the money back, Prathik threatened him. On a complaint from Rajendran, the entrustment document fraud wing registered a case. 

Prathik, who was hiding in Mumbai, was arrested and brought to the city. The police said he had cheated several persons with the same promise.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.