Multispecialty boutique hospital inaugurated at Anna Nagar

September 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hycare Hospitals on Sunday opend a multispecialty boutique hospital in Anna Nagar. 

The hospital is equipped to address the changing requirements of medical care with over 24 different specialities, including patient-centric care and advanced medical expertise, Hycare said in a release. 

“The boutique hospital is spread over an area of 12,000 sq. ft. and will occupy all the four floors to offer a wide range of healthcare services and reinforces our philosophy of collaborative healthcare approach,” said Dr. Radhika Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, Hycare Hospitals.

Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Anna Nagar MLA M.K. Mohan, Founder and Chairman of RMK Group of Educational Institutions R.S. Munirathirnam, consultant cardio thoracic surgeon Dheeraj Reddy, and directors of Hycare Hospitals were present. 

