HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multispecialty boutique hospital inaugurated at Anna Nagar

September 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hycare Hospitals on Sunday opend a multispecialty boutique hospital in Anna Nagar. 

The hospital is equipped to address the changing requirements of medical care with over 24 different specialities, including patient-centric care and advanced medical expertise, Hycare said in a release. 

“The boutique hospital is spread over an area of 12,000 sq. ft. and will occupy all the four floors to offer a wide range of healthcare services and reinforces our philosophy of collaborative healthcare approach,” said Dr. Radhika Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, Hycare Hospitals.

Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Anna Nagar MLA M.K. Mohan, Founder and Chairman of RMK Group of Educational Institutions R.S. Munirathirnam, consultant cardio thoracic surgeon Dheeraj Reddy, and directors of Hycare Hospitals were present. 

Related Topics

Chennai / hospital and clinic / private health care

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.