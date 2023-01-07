Multipurpose hospital workers urge govt. for time-scale pay

January 07, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

After working for a decade, nearly 3,000 multipurpose hospital workers are urging the Tamil Nadu government to bring them under time-scale pay. They have also sought payment of their salaries, pending for nearly four to five months.

In 2013, multipurpose hospital workers were recruited on a daily wage basis through the employment office for some of the the vacant posts of sanitary workers, hospital workers and nurses’ assistant grade-II in government hospitals. “However, it was mentioned in their appointment order that these workers will be brought from the daily wage set-up to a time-scale pay after completion of five years. It has been 10 years since they joined, but no job regularisation has been done,” G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality, said.

A multipurpose hospital worker, on condition of anonymity, said he had joined work along with others for a daily wage of ₹180 and worked for 12 hours a day. “We are currently earning a maximum of ₹600 a day as it varies according to districts. We have not received our salaries for a period ranging two to five months,” he said, and added that 395 persons worked in government hospitals and nearly 2,700 persons worked in primary health centres. “We have been continuously approaching Health Ministers and officials seeking time-scale pay as mentioned in our appointment order. Though they assure that it will be done, nothing has happened. They pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial situation as reasons,” he said.

Dr. Ravindranath urged the State government to regularise the multipurpose hospital workers’ jobs and pay their pending salaries. He said 14 permanent psychiatrists working in de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in seven government medical colleges had not received their salaries for seven months. Many employees in the Health Department too have not been paid for many months, he said.