Multipurpose hospital workers protest, demand regularisation of services

February 19, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 400 persons, including 200 women, took part in the demonstration held in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Multipurpose hospital workers staged a demonstration on Monday demanding regularisation of services. According to a press release issued by the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, nearly 400 persons, including 200 women, took part in the demonstration held in the city. Nearly 2,500 persons were working as multipurpose hospital workers in the State’s government hospitals since 2013. They recalled that the DMK’s election promise to regularise contractual staff in the Health Department, and demanded the government to make them permanent employees.

