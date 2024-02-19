GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multipurpose hospital workers protest, demand regularisation of services

Nearly 400 persons, including 200 women, took part in the demonstration held in the city

February 19, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Multipurpose hospital workers staged a demonstration on Monday demanding regularisation of services. According to a press release issued by the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, nearly 400 persons, including 200 women, took part in the demonstration held in the city. Nearly 2,500 persons were working as multipurpose hospital workers in the State’s government hospitals since 2013. They recalled that the DMK’s election promise to regularise contractual staff in the Health Department, and demanded the government to make them permanent employees.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.