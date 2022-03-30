Multi-purpose health workers stage protest against service termination

Multi-purpose health workers staging a protest on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

March 30, 2022 19:03 IST

They demand that their services be extended and they be assured of job security

Multi-purpose health workers, who were recruited for mini-clinics, staged an agitation on Wednesday, demanding extension of their services and job security.

The Health Department has decided not to extend the services of doctors and multipurpose health workers, as well as medical officers recruited on contract for COVID-19 management, after March 31.

According to a press release issued by the Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE), about 1,400 multipurpose health workers were recruited to run mini-clinics during the previous government. They were granted a consolidated pay of ₹6,000.

The DASE demanded that the order to terminate their services be withdrawn immediately. Their services should be extended and they should be assured of job security.

A.R. Shanthi, secretary, DASE, said the Health Department decided not to extend the services of 1,800 doctors and 1,400 multipurpose health workers after March 31. “Similarly, the Department has decided not to extend the services of doctors recruited by the Collectors and the Deputy Directors of Health Services on contract for COVID-19 duty, besides non-service postgraduates. The services of at least 4,500 staff will be affected,” she said.

An official communication, dated March 28, cited orders that were issued to appoint 801 non-service postgraduate candidates, who completed their degree/diploma courses in 2021, on contract with a consolidated pay to mitigate the pandemic. The contract of 510 such candidates was extended.

In addition, the Directorate of Medical Education was permitted to appoint 2,100 medical officers, with MBBS, on contract. The services of temporary/contract personnel, appointed on the basis of the government order, and any other temporary appointments made by the Collectors and others for COVID-19 management might be continued only up to March 31, the communication said.

“The healthcare system requires manpower. The Department has never had the sanctioned strength of doctors, nurses and paramedical personnel. Instead of their services being terminated, these personnel can be absorbed for the benefit of patients,” she said.

About 700 persons participated in the protest.