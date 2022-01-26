Multiplex inside Chennai airport to be ready in five months

Now, if passengers happen to come way too early for a flight, they may just end up staring at their mobile screens for hours, while sitting in the waiting area. The same is the case for transit passengers too who always look for the best outlets available to shop and other ways to spend their time before they catch their next flight. But this is about to change in five months, as the multiplex at Chennai airport is getting ready and will be finished before June. Officials of Airports Authority of India said, PVR Cinemas has begun construction of the theatres which are coming up inside the multi-level car parking space in the airport. “This will come up on the top floor of the multi-level car parking area. The construction should be over in five months and will be open to public subsequently,” an official said. Passengers from the terminal can enter the multi-level car parking through a link bridge and reach the multiplex. “The link bridge has also been finished. There will be a total of five screens. We hope passengers will like this facility,” another official said. These five screens would cater to about 1,000 passengers when opened. Apart from air passengers, residents from the south of the city may also find it easier to watch a movie here as they can just park their vehicle in the complex and head a few floors up to reach the theatre. The multi-level car parking, which is nearing completion, will also have shopping and dining options and a hypermarket to attract the locals in the neighbourhood besides being beneficial for the passengers. This facility should have been ready by now but has been going through delays due to various reasons and is likely to be opened in a few months.