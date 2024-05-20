Five vehicles collide near Mahindra City signal; no one injured

Five vehicles collided with each other on GST road near the Mahindra City signal on Monday morning.

Police said that at 9.30 a.m., two bikes, a car, and two vans were waiting at the signal near Mahindra City. An omni bus with passengers from Tiruchengode was travelling towards the city and bumped into the vehicles waiting at the signal. The front portion of the omni bus, its window pane, the bonnet of the car, and bikes were damaged in the accident. Other vehicles, too, were damaged, but no one was reported to have been hurt.

Traffic Investigation Police, Maraimalai Nagar, is investigating the case.

