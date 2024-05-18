GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multiple Sclerosis Society of India to collaborate with IIT-M’s Brain Centre for advanced research

Published - May 18, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at a function organised to observe the World Multiple Sclerosis Day at IIT-Madras in Chennai on Saturday.

Dignitaries at a function organised to observe the World Multiple Sclerosis Day at IIT-Madras in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), a non-profit organisation working for persons with multiple sclerosis (MS), is set to collaborate with the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras for advanced research into the cause of the chronic immune system disorder.

To mark the World Multiple Sclerosis Day, which falls on May 30 every year, the MSSI on Saturday held an awareness campaign on the disorder at IIT-M. MS is a neuro degenerative disorder, affecting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve, causing a number of neurological symptoms.

“MS is an issue for which there is no immediate cure as such, but within whatever means, we must ensure that the patients are looked after well and also continue to do research. This is the main purpose of being associated with the Brain Centre,” said Hemanth Nerurkar, president of MSSI, who joined the event virtually.

Ann Gonsalves, chairperson of MSSI, said a memorandum of understanding will soon be signed with the Brain Centre, which is headed by professor Mohanasankaran Sivaprakasam of Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras.

Speaking at the event, M.M. Murugappan, chairman of Carborundum Universal Ltd, said, “My reading indicates that approximately eight persons out of a hundred thousand, or one lakh, are impacted in India. Despite advancements in science and medicine, cure is still elusive. Much is being researched in India and across the world.”

Prof. Sivaprakasam said the problem of not being able to see the brain in finer detail than an MRI scan limits the progress of disease cures. “The Brain Centre is a centre that combines technology, neuroscience, medicine, and engineering and it has brought together close to 30 doctors and about 40 to 50 neuroscience experts around the world,” he said.

