Multi-speciality geriatric hospital inaugurated in Adambakkam

A private multi-speciality geriatric hospital was inaugurated in Adambakkam on Sunday. Geriatric specialist V.S. Natarajan and founder and managing director K. Lakshmi Kanthan Bharathi of Geri Care Hospital inaugurated the facility. Stating that India has an elderly population of over 138 million with it constituting 10.1% of the total population in 2021 and set to increase to 13.1% by 2031, Dr. Natarajan said the hospital would help promote the well being of senior citizens. According to the founder, the 100-bed hospital has state-of-the-art facilities including round-the-clock geriatric emergency and dialysis services and is managed by over 12 geriatricians.
