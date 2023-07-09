Multi-speciality geriatric hospital inaugurated in Adambakkam

July 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

​A private multi-speciality geriatric hospital ​was inaugurated in Adambakkam on Sunday. ​​Geriatric specialist V​.​S​.​ Natarajan ​and founder and managing director ​K​. ​Lakshmi Kanthan Bharathi ​of Geri Care Hospital inaugurated the facility. Stating that India has an elderly population of over 138 million with it constituting 10.1% of the total population in 2021 and set to ​increase to 13.1% ​by 2031, Dr. Natarajan said the hospital would help promote the well being of senior citizens. According to the founder, t​he 100-bed​ hospital has state-of-the-art ​facilities including round-the-clock geriatric emergency and dialysis services and is managed by over 12 geriatricians.