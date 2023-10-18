Multi-sector workshop for Chennai’s Third Master Plan focuses on urban growth and traffic

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) commenced preparations of the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), spanning 1,189 sq. km., with a multi-sector one-day workshop on Wednesday, October 18.

According to a release, this endeavour is part of the World Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project (TNHHDP). The CMDA earlier conducted zonal-level public consultations across the CMA and collected 40,362 responses through various platforms.

“The CMDA proposed a series of workshops with stakeholder departments covering the entire CMA to obtain important inputs to ensure that the goals for the Third Master Plan align with their expectations for the city over the next 20 years,” the release read.

Subsequently, the workshop was organised, focusing on ‘Urban Growth and Housing’ and ‘Traffic and Transportation’ sectors. The technical experts from the stakeholder departments, including K. Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department; J. Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner; Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary; R. Sudhakar, Greater City Police Additional Commissioner (Traffic); A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Transport Commissioner; and I. Jayakumar, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Special Officer, led the deliberation.

During the workshop, participants engaged in visioning exercises, sector-wise presentations, and open discussions. The objective was to identify core sector-specific issues and challenges and fostering cross-sector collaborations to establish definitive goals and priorities, as per the release.

