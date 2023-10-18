HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multi-sector workshop for Chennai’s Third Master Plan focuses on urban growth and traffic

During the workshop, participants engaged in visioning exercises, sector-wise presentations, and open discussions. The objective was to identify core sector-specific issues and challenges and fostering cross-sector collaborations to establish definitive goals and priorities

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) commenced preparations of the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), spanning 1,189 sq. km., with a multi-sector one-day workshop on Wednesday, October 18.

According to a release, this endeavour is part of the World Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project (TNHHDP). The CMDA earlier conducted zonal-level public consultations across the CMA and collected 40,362 responses through various platforms.

“The CMDA proposed a series of workshops with stakeholder departments covering the entire CMA to obtain important inputs to ensure that the goals for the Third Master Plan align with their expectations for the city over the next 20 years,” the release read.

Subsequently, the workshop was organised, focusing on ‘Urban Growth and Housing’ and ‘Traffic and Transportation’ sectors. The technical experts from the stakeholder departments, including K. Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department; J. Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner; Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary; R. Sudhakar, Greater City Police Additional Commissioner (Traffic); A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Transport Commissioner; and I. Jayakumar, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Special Officer, led the deliberation.

During the workshop, participants engaged in visioning exercises, sector-wise presentations, and open discussions. The objective was to identify core sector-specific issues and challenges and fostering cross-sector collaborations to establish definitive goals and priorities, as per the release.

Related Topics

Chennai / urban planning / housing and urban planning / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.