Multi-modal transport hub coming up at Kathipara

New attraction: Work in full swing on a new multi-modal transport hub under the Kathipara grade separator.   | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Kathipara Junction will soon have a multi-modal urban square with several facilities, from bus bays to parking lot and eateries, under the flyover.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the work taken up at a cost of ₹14 crore to develop the square, spread over 55,000 square metres, is nearing completion and will be thrown open to public by the end of May.

“The objective is to attract more people to use the Alandur Metro station, which is the largest elevated station linking the two stretches of phase I project with two levels,” said an official.

In this square, there will be bus bays, a parking lot, food stalls, ATMs, kids play area and kiosks. MTC buses will have a stop in the square. “We will connect this Kathipara Urban Square and the Alandur Metro station with a pathway,” the official said.

Landscaping planned

There will be a lot of landscaping around this space, officials said. “This station has a reasonable footfall, and we think it will increase when the square is thrown open to public. Commuters, who want to eat or buy something, can use this spot. Once, this is opened to public, they will find it useful,” an official said.

CMRL has been planning to provide last-mile connectivity from this square to the neighbourhood.

A skywalk, equipped with escalators and elevators, to connect the Alandur Metro station to the other side of the road was opened sometime ago as this station has entry and exit only on one side.

