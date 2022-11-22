Multi-modal transport hub in Velachery remains unexplored

November 22, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Chennai

The setting up of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has raised Velachery residents’ hopes of getting a multi-modal transport facility similar to the one available in Tambaram.

The residents say the shifting of the Vijaynagar bus terminus near the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) Velachery railway station would pave the way for creating a multi-modal transport hub for the thousands of commuters. However, the reluctance of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to shift the bus terminus or even operate a portion of the buses from the railway station has resulted in the commuters being denied the multi modal link. At present a few bus services bound for Ambattur Industrial Estate (route no. D70) are being operated from the Velachery railway station.

S. Satish, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar of Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, said despite the proximity of the railway station and the availability of all infrastructure facility the State government has failed to explore the opportunity to create a multi-modal facility by shifting the bus terminus adjacent to the railway station.

The bus terminus has lost its prominence over the years. The Vijaynagar bus terminus once acted as the transport link for hundreds of commuters from the suburbs of Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and West Velachery. The MTC operated buses to Tiruvottiyur, Broadway, Ice House, Egmore, Perambur and Saidapet from the terminus. But the opening up of MRTS services and the gradual extending of several bus services to the suburbs have resulted in the bus terminus losing the transport hub status.

S. Kumararaja said a few years ago several buses bound for Thiruvottiyur (A1), Perambur (29N), Broadway via Adyar (21N), Ice House (45B), Egmore (23N), and Thiruvanmiyur (M1), and Madipakkam (15E), originated from the Vijaynagar bus terminus. But several bus services have been extended or reduced in the past few years. At present the bus terminus has more bus services to Ambattur Industrial Estate, he added.

A senior official of the Transport Department denied the report that bus services operated via Vijaynagar bus terminus had been drastically reduced and said several services to the suburbs in south Chennai including Tambaram, Thiruvanmiyur and Keelkattalai were being operated. Regarding the absence of a direct bus service to Anna Salai, which the A1 route provided, the MTC official said A51 route (Tambaram to Broadway via Velachery) provided the link to Anna Salai.

The extra distance without earning extra ticket fare also has been cited as the reason for the reluctance of the MTC to operate the bus services from the railway station.

A senior official of CUMTA said the authority would get executive powers and explore the possibilities of creating the multi-modal transport integration facility at the Velachery railway station.