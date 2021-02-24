Multi-level parking lot in T. Nagar to begin operations on Feb. 26

CHENNAI

24 February 2021

Parking at the facility will be free of charge till March 2

Starting Friday, the Greater Chennai Corporation will open the multi-level parking lot on Thanikachalam Road in T. Nagar. People can park their vehicles for free till March 2. Collection of parking charges will begin on March 3.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the facility on Tuesday. “The structure can accommodate 222 cars and 512 two-wheelers. It will begin operations on Friday. We will not collect parking charges for the first five days. After that, it will be ₹20 per hour for cars and ₹5 per hour for two-wheelers,” an official said.

The parking lot will remain open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Motorists can pay in cash, card or other modes, such as Google Pay. Attendants will assist motorists in parking and retrieving the vehicles. The vehicles can be retrieved in 90 seconds. Residents will not be permitted inside the multi-level parking lot.

The civic body tested the multi-level parking lot with 200 cars before the launch.

Traders visit facility

On Tuesday, traders visited the parking lot and officials explained all aspects of the facility to the representatives of the 500 business units from Pondy Bazaar.

Following the inauguration by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Corporation officials have planned to conduct a meeting with more representatives of traders and residents before the facility is opened.

Representatives led by G. Venugopal, president of the Pondy Bazaar Merchants’ Association, welcomed the inauguration of the multi-level parking lot in T. Nagar.

T. Babu, of Kanchi Plaza, said the multi-level parking lot was expected to ease traffic congestion in one of the oldest markets in the city. “Pondy Bazaar is an international market, with customers from countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Sri Lanka. We expect more foreign customers to come because of the Smart City Project,” he said.

The location with over 1 lakh daily visitors was expected to become even more attractive for shoppers after the parking lot started operations, an official said.

Trading of garments is the dominant trade in Pondy Bazaar, with over 30% of the business units selling textiles.

Traders who participated in the inaugural ceremony demanded that the government take action to prevent crime in Pondy Bazaar.

Traders and residents have demanded additional buildings for public toilets in Pondy Bazaar.