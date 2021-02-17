T. Nagar multi-level parkingfacility to open this month

CHENNAI

17 February 2021 01:29 IST

Charges will be similar to the existing on-street parking fees

The Greater Chennai Corporation will inaugurate the multi-level car parking lot on Thanikachalam Road in T. Nagar by the end of this month, collecting charges similar to the on-street parking facilities in the area.

The parking charge for cars will be ₹20 for one hour and for motorcycles it will be ₹5.

The trial run of the parking lot is expected to be carried out shortly. Testing of the facility is yet to be completed. The automated parking lot has to be tested with all the three lifts operating with cars of different sizes and brands. “The testing has been done with cars as long as 5.1 metres. All kinds of cars can be taken out of the parking lot in 90 seconds,” said an official.

The original proposal was to inaugurate the facility in January.

Owing to the delay in its inauguration, some roads in T. Nagar are experiencing traffic congestion. The launch is expected to reduce congestion on many stretches of T. Nagar, which is expected to get more than 700 parking slots after the inauguration.

The parking of vehicles in the facility will be permitted only through GCC Smart Parking App.

After its inauguration on Thanikachalam Road, the facility will be integrated with the command and control centre in Ripon Buildings to facilitate analytics. The study of parking demand in various roads will be carried out based on this integration.

Camera feed will be monitored by the control centre for all roads before making a decision on parking lots.

The decision on identifying spaces for premium parking lots will also be made soon using the command and control centre.

In T. Nagar, the civic body has not identified any parking lot for collection of premium parking charges, which is ₹40 an hour.