Multi-level car park project at pedestrian plaza delayed

Work may end by December; opening date to be decided soon

The Pondy Bazaar pedestrian plaza will celebrate its first anniversary in a few weeks. However, the promised multi-level car park is yet to become functional, though the civil work is nearly complete.

The equipment for the facility arrived from China earlier this year but COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown, both in Wuhan and later in India, disrupted the deadlines. Work on the car park started in July. The swanky facility, with its glass facade, is all set to become a landmark.

Officials said the equipment had been installed and were being tested. However, the technical team from Wuhan is yet to arrive to give its final approval. The launch date will be decided by the month-end, an official said. According to him, the work will be completed by the end of December. The parking lot can accommodate 222 cars and around 350 two-wheelers.

Roads get a makeover

Meanwhile, roads adjoining the plaza are getting a makeover. An official said civil work on G.N. Chetty Road and Venkatanarayana Road had been completed. Roads have been laid as well.

However, with the festival season setting in, residential localities around the Pondy Bazaar pedestrian plaza have been under tremendous pressure, bearing the brunt of the increased vehicular traffic.

Adjacent roads such as Gopalakrishna Street, Masilamani Street, Muthukrishnan Street and Raja Street are notorious for vehicles pushing pedestrians to the edge.

Prakash Galada, a long-time resident of T. Nagar, suggested that the battery-operated cars display a sticker indicating that they do not charge for transport. “It has not been made clear that it is a free service. I see people waiting to tip the drivers,” he said.

Though officials say the plaza work is almost complete, residents are not sure if the streets would ever be peaceful. Tangedco has dug deep trenches to lay underground cables in Thanikachalam Road and Arcot Street.