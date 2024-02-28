Multi hazard vulnerability map for coastline under preparation, says Secretary of MoES

February 28, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Ministry of Earth Sciences as the nodal agency, the Government of India is working on a multi hazard vulnerability map for the country’s coastline, it’s Secretary M. Ravichandran said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the III World Ocean Science Congress – WOSC 2024 Sustainable Utilisation of Oceans in Blue Economy, he said, vulnerability factors, such as global warming, coastal erosion, tsunami and cyclones are being studied and a plan is being drawn up. It is likely to be ready in a couple of years.

On the need to improve contribution of the marine sector to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he said various agencies were working on a plan for that too. “At present, the sector contributed 4% and the fisheries sector contributed 1% of the GDP. By 2030, we want the marine sector to contribute 10% of the GDP,” he said.

Later in the day, he also interacted with fishermen.

