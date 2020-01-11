Multi-function ‘smart poles’ to come at 50 spots in city

The Chennai Corporation is installing ‘smart poles’ in various parts of the city, to facilitate better integration of key aspects of the command and control system.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the city will get 50 such poles at important locations. “The smart poles will have a rain gauge, public address system, camera and equipment to monitor pollution. We are assessing all aspects of the data collected from the smart poles. More equipment will be added based on the basis of requirements in each locality,” he said.

The ‘smart poles’ will collect data on traffic at important roads.

“We will also install 20,000 cameras across the city. It will be a third eye for the city, monitoring everything. We will monitor encroachments along the roads using the cameras and remove such encroachments. All the garbage bins will be monitored,” the Commissioner assured.

The ‘smart pole’ installed near Ripon Buildings has a public address system, camera, rain gauge and equipment to monitor pollution and illumination of the roads during the night. The Corporation will share information on civic welfare schemes, civic projects, and disaster events through the public address system.

The poles, that come with a facial recognition system, will help identify criminals in commercial neighbourhoodssuch as T. Nagar, officials said. The system will also identify persons who collapse on the roads, sending information to the command and control system to send an ambulance for assistance.