Multi-Activity Display at Officers Training Academy a valiant show of proficiency in training, physical fitness

Published - September 07, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A demonstration of Kalaripayattu, the martial art originating in Kerala’s Malabar region, captivated the audience at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

A demonstration of Kalaripayattu, the martial art originating in Kerala’s Malabar region, captivated the audience at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

In a display of proficiency in training, the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, hosted a scintillating Multi-Activity Display at the Parmeswaran Drill Square.

The event was held as a prelude to the passing-out parade of the officer cadets from the Short Service Commission-118, Short Service Commission (Women)-32, and equivalent courses. The event unfolded with a power-packed physical training display that highlighted the Academy’s commitment towards excellence in physical fitness.

This was followed by a breathtaking display of the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR) and an enchanting performance by the Military Band, which captivated the audience with their musical extravaganza.

A demonstration of Kalaripayattu, the martial art originating in Kerala’s Malabar region, left the spectators spellbound. The martial art form is a harmonious blend of dance, martial music, and physical dexterity.

The Equestrian Display, featuring Officer Cadets and Riding Instructors of the Horse Riding Club, exemplified a remarkable harmony and synchronisation between the horses and the riders, with the display of precision and agility that mesmerised the audience. The Aeromodel exhibition by the cadets further elevated the spectacle, highlighting innovation and skill in aerial manoeuvres.

Dhawa Display, the grand finale, depicted bayonet fight skills of the cadets in a close-quarter battle scenario, showcasing the ferocious spirit and proficiency of the cadets that left no doubt about their readiness for the challenges ahead.

Lieutenant-General Michael A.J. Fernandez felicitated all the participants and expressed admiration for their exemplary skills.

