Mullaimanagar fishermen demand return of items seized by GCC

April 26, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen and women of Mullaimanagar on the Marina Loop Road are upset with workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation ( GCC), who, on Wednesday, seized dosa pans, stoves, tables, tricycles, fish cutting boards and thermocol boxes as part of an encroachment removal drive.

Mullaimanagar is famous for its seafood shops. There are handful of them in the hamlet that one can see crowded while driving past. The shops had remained closed during the agitation spearheaded by Nochikuppam fishermen after their fish vending shops were removed by the GCC.

Madhan, a member of the village panchayat, said none of these items or fish shops were on the carriageway. "They were not obstructing free flow of traffic in any manner. And the GCC staff refused to return the items which we offered to shift. They behaved very roughly and they were accompanied by a strong posse of police too. If they keep doing this, we won't have any utensils or furniture to run our restaurants," he said.

When the civic staff removed fishing cutting boards and thermocol boxes of the fish vendors, they demanded that they be returned. Most fish vendors are widows and have no other means of income.

K. Bharathi, community leader, Nochikuppam, said that it was unfortunate that the Corporation staff were at it again removing stuff from even the platform area. "We can only reiterate our demand for widening Santhome High Road so that we can continue with our lives on this road that is part of our village," he said.