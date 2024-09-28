ADVERTISEMENT

Mukti (M. S. Dadha Foundation) conducts job fair for disabled persons in Chennai

Published - September 28, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. M. Suceendran, Head of Academic Alliances, Tata Consultancy Service, handing over an offer letter to a job aspirant at ‘Mukti Job Hunt’ for differently-abled persons in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Mukti (M.S. Dadha Foundation), a non-governmental organisation, conducted a job fair ‘Mukti Job Hunt’, for persons with disabilities at Geeta Bhavan Hall in Chennai on Saturday. The job fair was organised with the aim of connecting job seekers with employers. Around 29 recruiters participated in the fair, with over 300 job aspirants registering for the event. A total of 117 individuals received job offers from various companies.

Meena Dadha, Managing Trustee of Mukti (M.S. Dadha Foundation) said that various vocational courses, including beautician and tailoring courses, had been conducted previously by the foundation for the differently abled persons, but none of those provided the satisfaction of creating a sustainable livelihood for them. “We decided to organise the job fair with no expectations, but it turned out to be a huge success. We are planning to make it an annual event,” she added.

K. M. Suceendran, Head of Academic Alliances, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) said that he would launch an initiative at TCS to conduct a distance learning programme for the disabled persons which would help in creating more job opportunities for them.

