Mukti: freedom from crutches on May 26

Mukti, the M.S. Dadha Foundation, will hold an event ‘Mukti: Freedom from Crutches’ at Express Avenue in Royapettah from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 26.

Recipients of the Mukti limbs will demonstrate their transformation and special abilities, and present an entertainment programme.

Mukti has been providing custom-designed mobility aids to amputees and callipers to the polio-affected since 1986.

In the past 33 years, the Foundation has provided over 2, 50,000 mobility aids free of charge to the deserving, said a press release issued here.