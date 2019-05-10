Chennai

Mukti: freedom from crutches on May 26

more-in

Recipients will showcase abilities

Mukti, the M.S. Dadha Foundation, will hold an event ‘Mukti: Freedom from Crutches’ at Express Avenue in Royapettah from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 26.

Recipients of the Mukti limbs will demonstrate their transformation and special abilities, and present an entertainment programme.

Mukti has been providing custom-designed mobility aids to amputees and callipers to the polio-affected since 1986.

In the past 33 years, the Foundation has provided over 2, 50,000 mobility aids free of charge to the deserving, said a press release issued here.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2019 2:25:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mukti-freedom-from-crutches-on-may-26/article27085492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story