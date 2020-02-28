Mukti-M.S. Dadha Foundation celebrates 34th annual day

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 01:12 IST

K. Kalaiselvan, 22, a para-athelete from Mayiladuthurai, got a fresh lease of life when he was given a prosthetic limb by Mukti-M.S. Dadha Foundation.

Mr. Kalaiselvan has won medals in 100 and 400 m district and State para-athletic meets.

“The disability did not stop me from participating in athletic meets. However to participate in national competitions I need a running blade. I can then fetch medals for the country in para-olympics,” said Mr. Kalaiselvan.

Advertising

Advertising

He and other beneficiaries like him including K .Kannan and Sakthivel shared their experiences about how the artificial limbs had changed their lives during the 34th Annual Day celebration of the foundation in the city on Thursday.

Another highlight of the function was a speech by cardiologist B.R. Ramana Rao, who has been conducting free medical camps every Sunday in T-Begur, 34 km from Bengaluru since 1973.

“I have not missed a single Sunday. Every week there are close to 1,000 patients. It is the oldest and longest serving free camp in the world,” he claims.

Initially he started the camp alone, now he has 35 volunteers. His wife Hema and his sons Charit Bhograj, a cardiologist and Abhijit Bhograj, an endocrinologist along with their spouses also assist him.

“One doctor in a community can serve a huge population and that too for generations. It gives us satisfaction when using medical education for benefit of the needy. We have also been building toilets in the rural areas since 1978,” he said.

Meena Dadha, managing director of the foundation, and Mahendra Dadha, trustee, were present at the event.