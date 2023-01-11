Mukti completes 37 years in the service of people with disabilities; now provides prosthetics for the bovines too

January 11, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

At 37 and nearly 4 lakh artificial limbs later, Mukti’s enthusiasm to serve the deserving has only grown stronger. The organisation that runs out of 1, Station Road, Meenambakkam, has been constantly working to make the lives of the persons with disabilities easier.

“We started out with using aluminium to make the prosthetics, but over the years we have slowly shifted to more modern technology. Instead of silicon, we use HDP pipes and instead of carbon fibre we use high-grade aluminium and some titanium,” said Meena Dhadha, Chairman of Mukti, which celebrated its 37th anniversary recently.

Shatabdhi, who works with the patients, said they recently even fixed a prosthetic on a cow, which had adapted it very well. “We are waiting to fit the artificial limbs for three more cows after Pongal,” she added.

An art connoisseur, Ms. Dhadha is currently curating an exhibition-cum-fund raiser on tribal art by artisans from Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana at the Lalit Kala Academy.

“My sister was making a film on tribal art and she stumbled upon some extremely poor artists. I saw the families just cook rice, add salt and eat it. But despite the hardship, they are keeping their art alive. So I wanted to help such families and by that revive the art too,” she said.

Desaj, the Art of My Country, had a five-day camp for the artists in the city and their earlier works are on display at the exhibition which will be on till January 14. The proceeds of the sale of these 48 Gond paintings, Pichvai from Rajasthan, Patachitra from Odisha, Cheriyal from Telangana will go to Desaj, the artists and Mukti, she said.

“Gond art is popular in Europe. If I get a chance to send this to some gallery there, it would help get better exposure for these artists. Cheriyal and Patachitra have mythological subjects, Pichvai has Shrinathji, lotus and cow motifs and Gond is tribal art centred on animals. I want people to come and appreciate these paintings and the artists who created them,” she said.

There is an exhibition of contemporary paintings in the same hall by 40 artists and the sale proceeds will go to Mukti.