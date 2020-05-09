Mugaliwakkam RWA seeks GCC’s intervention

Residents of AGS Colony Phase Three in Mugaliwakkam are upset that a new crop of vegetable vendors have come from nowhere, and set up stalls on Mugaliwakkam-Madhanandhapuram First Main Road. AGS Colony Phase Three Residents Welfare Association has brought this issue to the notice of the Zone 12 - Alandur office of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“Ever since the wholesale vegetable market in Koyambedu was closed, we find these vendors here. There are around 20 hawkers selling vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our concern is that most of the vendors and their customers are not wearing masks. They don’t maintain the recommended physical distance and the road is crowded for most part of the day. Above all, an apartment complex on the same road, just 500 metres away from where these vendors have put up stalls, has a COVID - 19 patient and the Corporation has brought that area under the containment zone,” says V. Kumaresan, secretary of the association.

The association suggests that these vendors instead of putting up stalls should sell by moving from place to place.

“We have informed the Corporation but no official has turned up yet,” says Kumaresan.