Chennai

Mugaliwakkam RWA seeks GCC’s intervention

An apartment complex in Mugaliwakkam which has been declared as containment zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Photo: special arrangement

An apartment complex in Mugaliwakkam which has been declared as containment zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Photo: special arrangement  

Residents of AGS Colony Phase Three in Mugaliwakkam are upset that a new crop of vegetable vendors have come from nowhere, and set up stalls on Mugaliwakkam-Madhanandhapuram First Main Road. AGS Colony Phase Three Residents Welfare Association has brought this issue to the notice of the Zone 12 - Alandur office of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“Ever since the wholesale vegetable market in Koyambedu was closed, we find these vendors here. There are around 20 hawkers selling vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our concern is that most of the vendors and their customers are not wearing masks. They don’t maintain the recommended physical distance and the road is crowded for most part of the day. Above all, an apartment complex on the same road, just 500 metres away from where these vendors have put up stalls, has a COVID - 19 patient and the Corporation has brought that area under the containment zone,” says V. Kumaresan, secretary of the association.

The association suggests that these vendors instead of putting up stalls should sell by moving from place to place.

“We have informed the Corporation but no official has turned up yet,” says Kumaresan.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:02:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mugaliwakkam-rwa-seeks-gccs-intervention/article31546612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY