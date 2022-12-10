Mudichur, Semmanchery escape flooding despite Cyclone Mandous dumping heavy rain

December 10, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Places such as Mudichur and Semmanchery in south Chennai did not get flooded during Cyclone Mandous despite continuous rain since Friday evening, thanks to work undertaken by various departments, said residents.

At Mudichur, which has witnessed heavy water-logging several times in the past, residents said that there was no major flooding.

P. Damodaran of Federation of Mudichur Residential Welfare Associations said that since a storm-water drain was constructed a few months ago from Madhanapuram to the Adyar river and completed much ahead of the monsoon, it helped reduce flooding considerably. “There were small stagnations here and there but in such locations too water flowed out very quickly,” he said. Another resident said that the widening of the Adyar river helped.

At Semmanchery, where images of provisions being supplied to residents by earthmovers still remain fresh in many peoples’ minds, copious amounts of water drained via the still under-construction twin macro drains on the DLF Road and connected to the nearby canal.

In many places such as streets off the East Coast Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Velachery and Adyar, residents said that the strong winds had brought down a number of trees and branches but there was not much flooding.

Highways Minister E.V. Velu, who visited various locations in the city, advised officials to ensure that there was no hindrance to flow in storm-water drains. Greater Chennai Corporation officials said that although some water entered a few fishing huts such as Sreenivasapuram, there were no major prolonged inundations as such in the southern region.

However, the salt pans of Kovalam off Rajiv Gandhi Salai were flooded. “These are vast low-lying areas where flood waters from nearby areas run into. We have water standing up to four feet and our bunds and internal roads have been destroyed. We have to wait for the water to recede naturally to resume work. It will take till after Pongal for that and we have to spend on rebuilding the bunds and roads. If the government can take some steps to divert the waters, it would help,” said a worker at one of the salt pans.