MTC top brass holds meeting on poor patronage

Transport Secretary asks officials to identify new routes to shore up revenue

The Transport Department conducted a review meeting of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Saturday to take stock of various issues, including poor ticket collection, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The review meeting, attended by K. Elangovan, Managing Director, and senior officials of the MTC and chaired by Transport Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, was held at the headquarters at Pallavan Salai on Saturday.

Among the main topics of discussion was improving the revenue of MTC, which has been badly affected because of poor commuter patronage despite the State government allowing 100% occupancy in all public buses since December 7, said a senior official of the MTC.

Citing the migration of commuters to private transport, officials said that at present only 50% of the monthly passes were sold as against 1.5 lakh monthly passes sold before COVID-19.

The Transport Secretary instructed the officials to identify new routes, particularly on ring roads, for improving the patronage.

He wanted the officials to commission the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) to improve the operational efficiency of the fleet.

Officials gave an update about the progress made with regard to fixing of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and the testing of the mobile app called Chalo, which would later be integrated with Locate and Access My Bus (LAMB) app.

Mr. Samayamoorthy urged MTC officials to speed up the work on developing commuter facilities at the Ambattur and Avadi bus termini. He later chaired a meeting with the officials of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).