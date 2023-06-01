MTC to take action against checking staff who manhandled a commuter after police inquiry

June 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) is yet to take departmental action against two checking inspectors who manhandled a commuter for travelling without a ticket in a crowded bus near the Little Mount bus stop on Monday.

The MTC is waiting for the police to complete the inquiry as the commuter has filed a complaint against the ticket checking inspectors at the Kotturpuram Police station. The police have issued a Community Service Register (CSR) copy.

A senior official of the MTC said after the video of the fracas between the ticket checking inspectors and the commuter went viral, the commuter was called for an inquiry but citing the filing of a police complaint they were yet to appear. So based on the police inquiry and after talking to the commuter, appropriate action would be taken in case of any fault against the ticket checking inspectors.

In the complaint, the commuter, Dinesh, an IT professional and a resident of Maraimalai Nagar, said he was going to his office in an MTC bus from Guindy to Adyar. However, as the bus was crowded, he got into the bus through the front entrance and the conductor was issuing tickets in the rear entrance of the bus. He had passed on the ticket fare through fellow passengers for getting the ticket. But before he could get the ticket, the checking squad got into the bus at the Little Mount bus stop and asked him for the ticket. He pleaded with the inspectors that he boarded the bus only at Guindy and was waiting for the ticket. The inspectors rejected his explanation and abused and manhandled him, Mr. Dinesh has alleged in his complaint.

