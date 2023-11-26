MTC to soon launch Chennai Bus app on iOS platform

November 26, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would be launching the Chennai Bus app for iOS platform by the first week of December.

The Chennai Bus App providing real time information of the MTC buses for commuters has become a hit among the commuters with more than five lakh users downloading it on the android phone platform. However, commuters having iPhones are not able to access the app due to the non-availability.

A senior official of the MTC said the app which was developed on the Locate and Access My Bus (LAMB) platform provides real time bus data through the GPS equipment fitted in the MTC’s fleet of more than 3,350 buses giving commuters information on the timings of the buses at bus stops and the routes. This has been particularly helpful to those coming from other States, he said.

Rameshbabu, a regular commuter from Vadapalani, said the app provides information of buses that are available on the route and the timings these buses could arrive at the bus stop.

The MTC officials point out that the app for the iOS platform has been developed and has also completed testing to launch it soon. The newly-appointed MTC Chairman and Managing Director Alby John had posted in the social media to promote the Chennai bus app among the commuters.