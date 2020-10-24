Chennai

MTC to run special buses

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 50 special buses on Saturdays and Sundays in the festival season.

The MTC said it will run special buses for the benefit of shoppers on Saturdays and Sundays for three weeks. The buses will be operated on 25 routes on October 24, 25, 26, 31, November 1, 7 and 8. An official said some of the routes are T. Nagar to Tambaram West (V51), and T. Nagar to Thiruvanmiyur (M7), Besant Nagar to Villivakkam (47), Broadway to Tambaram West (18G), Vallalar Nagar to Iyyappanthangal (37G), Manali to Broadway (64C), Avadi to Broadway (120), Broadway to Red Hills (242), and Tambaram to Chengalpattu (500).

