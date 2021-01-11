Chennai

MTC to operate special buses to five bus termini round the clock

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would be operating special buses for the benefit of the commuters to access the five bus termini in the city from where more than 10,200 long distance buses would be operated from Monday to Wednesday in view of the Pongal festival.

In a press release, the MTC said it would be operating a total of 310 special buses to the five bus termini including the MGR bus terminus at Koyambedu, Madhavaram, MEPZ, Poonamallee and K.K. Nagar.

The MTC would be operating 116 services from all important routes to the Koyambedu bus terminus followed by 114 services to MEPZ, 57 services to Poonamallee, 16 services to Madhavaram and 7 buses to K.K. Nagar, according to the release.

