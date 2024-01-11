MTC to operate 450 special services to 6 bus termini from various parts of the city from January 12 to 14

January 11, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be operating 450 special buses from January 12 to 14 for the benefit of the passengers going to their hometowns for Pongal. These buses will be operated from various parts of the city to the six bus termini.

While Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus at Koyambedu will have 17 routes from Broadway, T.V.K. Nagar, T. Nagar, Avadi, Thiruvanmiyur, Kilambakkam, Tiruvottiyur, Ennore, and Anna Square, the bus terminus at Kilambakkam will have 21 special routes from Red Hills, Guindy, Thiruporur, Wallajabad in Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur, Thiruvanmiyur, Broadway, T. Nagar, and Tambaram.

The special buses to be operated to Tambaram will have route services from Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, Mamallapuram, Kovalam, Sholinganallur, Chengalpattu, and Adyar. Bus services from Vallalar Nagar, Tambaram, Broadway, Mandaveli, Ambattur Estate, and Tiruvottiyur will be operated to the Poonamallee bus terminus along side three special buses from Vadapalani, Koyambedu market, and Broadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus will have 11 special bus services from Manali, Ennore, Tambaram, Red Hills, Tiruvottiyur, Kilambakkam, and Poonamallee. Also, three routes to Broadway bus terminus will be operated from Vadapalani, Minjur, and Red Hills.

Similarly, the MTC will operate 50 special buses during night from January 17 to 18, and 125 special buses during the day from January 18 to 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.