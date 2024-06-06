MTC to issue students’ bus passes by the end of June

With schools in the State set to reopen on June 10, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be issuing students’ bus pass by the end of this month. In a press release, the MTC said it was taking steps to issue the bus passes for school and college students in association with the State Education Departments. Till the new passes are issued, students can travel in MTC buses by either showing the bus passes issued in the last fiscal year or their school and college identity cards. The MTC has also formed special teams that will be stationed at various spots to inspect the operation of buses for the benefit of the students.

