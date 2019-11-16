MTC terminus in West Saidapet needs a facelift

Seven years after it was set up by the Greater Chennai Corporation in 2012, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation terminus on West Jones Road in West Saidapet remains in a sorry state. The steel seats are broken the roof is leaky and the lights are not burning.

The facility caters to residents of Bharathiyar Nagar, LIC Colony, Kamatchi Nagar, Jayaram Colony, and Jafferkhanpet.

“During monsoon, rainwater remains stagnant within the terminus as the stormwater drain is clogged,” says S. Chakarapani, a resident of West Saidapet. Commuters also complain about absence of rest-rooms and a room for lactating mothers

At present, only two MTC services — 18K (From West Saidapet to Broadway) and 45B (From West Saidapet to Anna Square) are operated from this terminus. Also, a small bus is operated from this terminus to CMBT in Koyambedu. Commuters also suggested that small bus services connecting T. Nagar and Saidapet terminuses should be provided.

“Steps will be taken to give a facelift to the terminus soon,” says a MTC official.