MTC terminus in Kundrathur turned into unauthorised parking lot

Unauthorised parking of private vehicles inside the Anna Bus Terminus in Kundrathur is causing great inconvenience to both commuters and MTC staff. Moreover, drivers of those private vehicles drive recklessly within the terminus. Cabs and two-wheelers could be found parked on the premises of this MTC facility. As a result, commuters have to exercise extreme caution while walking around the terminus.

MTC drivers find it difficult to manoeuvre buses within the terminus and therefore prefer to halt them outside.

The terminus is an extremely useful facility in the sense that it is spacious enough to accommodate 35 buses at a time and residents of Kundrathur and 40 village panchayats under the Kancheepuram district administration, board buses from here.

Also, the terminus operates 66 buses with 480 trips every day, to various destinations, which include Broadway, Tambaram, Vadapalani, Adyar, Somangalam and Porur.

Many commuters hoping to get seats prefer to board buses at the terminus rather than wait for buses at the bus stops in their villages.

“We are unable to handle the drivers of the private vehicles as many of them are well-connected. The district administration and the police have help us such misuse of a public facility,” says a MTC official.

The terminus was last renovated in February 2004 with funds under the Member of Parliament’s Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for Sriperambadur Lok Sabha constituency.