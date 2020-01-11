‘MTC stopovers should make a comeback’

Residents want two stopovers on Arcot Road near Kamala Theatre to make a comeback, and they have apprised the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) of their wish. One stopover should be located on the side where Kamala theatre is located, and the other one should come up on the opposite side.

Their argument is that at present, the nearest bus stops are the one at the MTC terminus in Vadapalani and another near the Lord Murugan temple on Arcot Road. Both these points are considerably distant from Kamala theatre, they add.

Residents point out that until a few years ago, there were two stopovers on the said location, one located on the Kamala Theatre side, and the other on the opposite side. However, they were done away with to facilitate re-laying of Arcot Road. The stopovers had shelters and boards bearing the route numbers, recall residents.

“Citing poor patronage and traffic congestion, the stopovers were not restored even after the completion of the road work. However, now, auto-rickshaws can often be seen parked there,” says B. Satish, a resident of Vadapalani.

“Appropriate measures will be taken, keeping commuters’ convenience in mind,” says an MTC official.