MTC stop in Mogappair comes in handy for tipplers

The stop near Annachi Stores on Collector Nagar Main Road. Photo: D. Madhavan

30 December 2020 13:14 IST

Commuters want the police to increase vigil at the bus stop

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus stop near Annachi Stores on Collector Nagar Main Road in Mogappair does not seem to serve its intended purpose. With tipplers often parked in the seats, many MTC commuters, especially women, choose to give it a wide berth, waiting for their buses a little further from the facility.

“Routine police patrolling is necessary to prevent anti-socials from creating public nuisance,” says V. Sumathi, a resident of Mogappair.

At present, a section of the Collector Nagar Main Road — between the Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road intersection and the Corporation park — which accounts for a distance of 2.3 km, comes under the purview of the State Highways Department. The rest of the road falls within limits of Greater Chennai Corporation’s Zone – 7 limits.

The bus stop is located near the intersection of Collector Nagar Main Road and Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road.

Buses from both terminuses — Mogappair East and Mogappair West — halt at the bus stop. It is an important stop as it is a halting point for MTC services to T. Nagar, Broadway, Tambaram, CMBT (Koyambedu) and Adyar.

“Steps will be taken soon to provide better facilities at the bus stop and prevent anti-socials from misusing it,” says a Corporation official.