MTC stop in Mogappair comes in handy for tipplers

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus stop near Annachi Stores on Collector Nagar Main Road in Mogappair does not seem to serve its intended purpose. With tipplers often parked in the seats, many MTC commuters, especially women, choose to give it a wide berth, waiting for their buses a little further from the facility.
“Routine police patrolling is necessary to prevent anti-socials from creating public nuisance,” says V. Sumathi, a resident of Mogappair.
At present, a section of the Collector Nagar Main Road — between the Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road intersection and the Corporation park — which accounts for a distance of 2.3 km, comes under the purview of the State Highways Department. The rest of the road falls within limits of Greater Chennai Corporation’s Zone – 7 limits.
The bus stop is located near the intersection of Collector Nagar Main Road and Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road.
Buses from both terminuses — Mogappair East and Mogappair West — halt at the bus stop. It is an important stop as it is a halting point for MTC services to T. Nagar, Broadway, Tambaram, CMBT (Koyambedu) and Adyar.
“Steps will be taken soon to provide better facilities at the bus stop and prevent anti-socials from misusing it,” says a Corporation official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath